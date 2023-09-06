scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Jungkook of BTS to co-headline 2023 Global Citizen Festival

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Global Citizen Festival has announced that Jungkook of BTS has been added to the music festival’s 2023 lineup as a co-headliner.

The K-pop idol, 26, will take the stage at the event on September 23 in New York City’s Central Park, reports People magazine. The ‘Seven’ singer joins fellow headliners Anitta, Ms Lauryn Hill and Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were previously announced in August and July.

The rest of the lineup for the free, ticketed event includes Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Stray Kids, D-Nice and Sofia Carson. Hosted by the international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, the festival aims to call on world leaders to address issues such as the climate crisis, equity for women and girls and poverty.

The BTS star shared a statement in a press release about the upcoming festival appearance. “I’m so thrilled to join this year’s Global Citizen Festival as a headliner!” Jungkook said. “The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I’m happy to take part in it. I can’t wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

Several international advocates are also confirmed to participate in the event, as well as a handful of celebrity guests. Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan and Sophia Bush will make an appearance.

–IANS

aa/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Joram' picked for 'A Window in Asian Cinema' section at Busan Film Fest
Next article
Anupam Kher announces 540th film titled ‘Calorie’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US