scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean after 'disappointing' Coachella headline set

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 18 (IANS) ‘Let Me Love You’ hitmaker Justin Bieber has rushed to defend Frank Ocean after the singer has come under fire following his headline set at Coachella.

The Canadian singer, 29, posted a gushing tribute to Ocean, 35, where he confessed that after watching the ‘Novacane’ singer on stage in California, he feels compelled to keep working hard on his music and “get better as an artiste”, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

Ocean’s set left many festival-goers underwhelmed and disappointed with the musician’s first live performance in six years. His performance was also several years in the making due to the fact he was originally cherry-picked to headline the star-studded festival in 2020 before the pandemic hit and was eventually rescheduled on stage again for 2023.

‘Mirror.co.uk’ further states that Ocean’s headline set ultimately left hundreds of fans scratching their heads as they took to social media to slam the singer for his lack of enthusiasm and the overall lack of ‘atmosphere’ and ‘excitement’ during his long-awaited set.

However, Bieber appeared to have had a musical and creative awakening as he watched the talented songwriter onstage. Sharing a photo of Ocean’s set – which featured a documentary-style photo of his face enlarged on a screen – the ‘Love Yourself’ singer backed the headline set all the way as he gushed over how much it meant to him.

“I was blown away by Frank Ocean’s Coachella performance,” the singer penned. “His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail. I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist. He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget. Thanks Frank.”

–IANS

aa/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
'Garmi' trailer serves an ugly cocktail of student politics, power, crime
Next article
Umar Riaz and Ragini Sutradhar – Mai Tumse Milne Aaunga Song Lyrics
This May Also Interest You
News

Sikandar Kher joins Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan for ‘Citadel’ India

Health & Lifestyle

India reports 27 Covid deaths in 24 hrs, highest in 6 months

News

Aparshakti Khurana has a ‘weird real-life’ connection with his ‘Jubilee’ character

Sports

IPL 2023: Hunger from the rest of the batting unit helped us cross the finishing line, says Trent Boult

News

Raghav Juyal shares how he bagged his role in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Sports

Shooting: Divyansh, Vijayveer, Sift, Anant Jeet, Ganemat win in National selection trials

News

Kannada action thriller ‘Kabzaa’ OTT premiere announced

Technology

Twitter's Super Follows now called Subscriptions

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill should have been the Player of the Match, reckons Aakash Chopra

Technology

Amazon, Google CEOs 'hint' at more layoffs amid economic meltdown

Sports

IPL 2023: It was in Brian Lara's mind to open with Harry Brook, reveals SRH's Abhishek Sharma

News

Praneet Bhatt speaks about being part of 'Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se'

Technology

Microsoft launches PC Game Pass in 40 new countries

Technology

FIITJEE accelerator programme empowers 8 early-stage startups

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature allows adding descriptions to forwarded messages

News

When Manisha Koirala called the real life heroes from the TATA Hospital NGO Impact foundation

Sports

Rohit Sharma reveals Zinedine Zidane as one person he would like to meet

Sports

Skeet shooter Gurjoat shoots a perfect 75 on Day-1 of National Selection Trials

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US