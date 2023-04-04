scorecardresearch
K-pop band Seventeen to release 10th mini album 'FML' on April 24

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) South Korean band Seventeen is set to return with their 10th mini album ‘FML’ after a six-month long world tour of 29 shows across 21 cities.

The K-pop supergroup recently unveiled an image offering a first look into their upcoming mini album through official social media channels.

The teaser image interweaves still photos of a bed on a puddle of water, a reading lamp and a boxing ring, all tinted in muted shades of blue. The image was followed by a tracklist, which revealed there will be two singles leading the upcoming mini album, with one of the single’s titles yet to be disclosed.

The new mini album comes after nine months of ‘Sector 17’ which is the repackage of the band’s fourth full-length album. The album charted at number four on the Billboard 200.

The fourth full-length album ‘Face the Sun’, released in May last year and was the best-selling album in Korea in 2022 with 3.28 million copies sold.

The band’s 10th Mini Album ‘FML’ will drop on April 24 at 2.30 p.m. The band also announced an interactive exhibition titled ‘Seventeen Street’ set to take place in Seoul from April 4 to 16.

–IANS

aa/svn/

Entertainment Today

