Kabir Duhan Singh is 'excited and looking forward' wedding his dream partner

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Tollywood actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who has made his mark acting in various Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films such as ‘Jil’, ‘Kick’, ‘Action’ and most recently in the films ‘Shakuntalam’ and ‘Kazbaa’ is tying the knot with his partner, Seema Chalal.

The actor, who possesses a diverse filmography, is best known for being an iconic villain having acted as an antagonist in several South Indian films.

Kabir’s bride Seema Chalal is a mathematics teacher who hails from Haryana.

Kabir said: “When I met Seema, I realised that she would be the best life partner and would understand me and my family. She comes from a very simple family where no one belongs to the film industry. I have always wanted a non-industry life partner. I am thankful to God and my parents. I am excited and looking forward to this.”

An intimate function, the wedding ceremony will take place on June 23, in a 5-star hotel in Delhi, and will be held in the presence of close family and industry friends.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
Covid virus first infected 3 scientists at China's Wuhan lab: Report
Sri Lanka to take inspiration from 1996 World Cup-winning side for qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana
