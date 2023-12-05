'Kabuliwala' trailer: Mithun Chakraborty plays Rabindranath Tagore's iconic character Rahmat

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Mithun Chakraborty, has been unveiled, and it presents a rich tapestry of the past penned by Rabindranath Tagore.

The trailer of the upcoming Bengali film ‘Kabuliwala’, which stars veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, has been unveiled, and it presents a rich tapestry of the past penned by Rabindranath Tagore.

Mithun essays the role of Rahmat in the film. The tale of Rahmat, set against the bustling cityscape of Kolkata in 1965, unfolds as an Afghan man’s paternal love overflows for a little girl named Mini — portrayed by the talented child actor Anumegha Kahali.

The film explores the universal themes of love that knows no boundaries, transcending both geographical borders and cultural divides.

Abir Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar step into the roles of Mini’s parents, enriching the narrative with their compelling performances.

Mithun Chakraborty shared, “In stepping into Rahmat’s shoes in ‘Kabuliwala,’ I find myself traversing the timeless corridors of Tagore’s narrative. It’s not just a role; it’s a profound connection with a story that transcends eras, reminding us that love is a language understood by the heart, regardless of time or borders.”

Director Suman Ghosh said, “Recreating ‘Kabuliwala’ is a creative journey filled with passion and nostalgia. It’s an honour to delve into the nuances of Tagore’s work once again, especially with the legendary Mithun Chakraborty. With ‘Kabuliwala,’ we aim to weave magic on screen, capturing the hearts of audiences just as Tagore did with his timeless tale.”

Abir Chatterjee, who plays a pivotal role in the film, said, “Being part of ‘Kabuliwala’ is a unique opportunity to bring Tagore’s poignant story to a new generation. The film beautifully captures the essence of love that defies time and cultural barriers. This film is not just a recreation; it’s a celebration of Tagore’s enduring legacy, and I believe audiences will connect with its timeless emotions”.

‘Kabuliwala’ is set to be the Christmas Release of 2023 by Jio Studios & SVF Entertainment.

