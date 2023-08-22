'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' renewed for 5th season

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) The show ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ is returning with its fifth season.

The announcement for the same was done by Parth Smathaan and Niti Taylor.

The new season will start streaming from September 2, 2023.

Following the love story of Manik (played by Parth) and Nandini (played by Niti Taylor Bawa).

Actors Parth, Niti, Kishwer Merchant, Ayaaz Khan and Mehul Nissar will be reviving their original characters in the show’s new season.

This season will also feature Aayush Shokeen, Sagar Parekh, Jaanya Khandpur and Palash Tiwari in supporting roles, creating more intrigue and drama.

Manik and Nandini reconcile at the end of Season 4 after their initial miscommunication at the beginning of the season. Season 5 builds on the promise of Hamesha Forever, made in Season 4, with the couple finally getting back together after a long period of separation.

Speaking on the new season, Parth said: “The central focus of ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ has always been love, and this season, viewers will witness a new chapter in Manik and Nandini’s story as they set out on a new adventure and battle together against all odds. The fans have supported #MaNan throughout their journey, from their initial college romance to them living together and working on the dynamics of their relationship as adults”.

“It feels surreal looking at the benchmark that we have set through Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan with every season the plot getting thicker and holding the audience’s attention. The energy and enthusiasm that we witness from fans even after so many years is just extraordinary and I hope that they will continue to stand by us as #MaNan gets on yet another rollercoaster ride in their journey on the show and creates another romance legacy,” he added.

Niti commented about the show ahead of the new season launch: “After the immense success of season 4, we are so excited to be back, this time with 2x romance and love. After an unfortunate separation #MaNan will be seen back together in season 5. My character will be seen taking the love and romance quotient a notch higher. Both the characters have matured so much over the years”.

“The fans’ unending love and support for Nandini and #MaNan is heartwarming. The admiration and affection I’ve received has been a tremendous source of inspiration and we promise the audience that this season, they will get to witness a love that triumphs all odds”, she added.

‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan – Season Five’ will stream soon on JioCinema.

–IANS

aa/prw