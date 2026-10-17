Karan Johar’s directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, completed 28 years on October 16, 2026. The romantic drama, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, first arrived in cinemas on October 16, 1998, and went on to become one of Hindi cinema’s most loved romantic films. To mark the occasion, Kajol revisited her memorable character, Anjali, sharing new pictures inspired by the look that audiences continue to remember decades later.

Kajol’s portrayal of Anjali, a lively college student whose friendship with Rahul eventually turns into a complicated love story, remains one of the defining performances of her career. Her character’s short hair, sporty clothes and energetic personality became an important part of the film’s identity. By recreating the look 28 years later, the actress offered fans a nostalgic reminder of a character that continues to hold a special place in Bollywood pop culture.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s box office success

Written and directed by Karan Johar, the film also starred Salman Khan as Aman Mehra, the character who enters Anjali’s life and becomes central to the story’s emotional resolution.

Can magic ever be recreated? Here’s Anjali a couple of years later 😜 #28years of #KuchKuchHotaHai https://t.co/IKap4jvvQ8 — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 16, 2026

Made on a reported budget of ₹10 crore, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai earned ₹106 crore worldwide, becoming a major commercial success. Its music, dialogues, love triangle and memorable performances helped it remain popular long after its original theatrical release.

Salman Khan’s cameo remains a fan favourite

Dharma Productions also revisited the film’s legacy by highlighting Salman’s appearance as Aman Mehra. Although his role was a supporting one, his character became a memorable part of the film, particularly because of the way he changes the course of Rahul and Anjali’s story.

Fans continue to remember the excitement surrounding Salman’s surprise appearance in cinemas, with many considering it one of Hindi cinema’s most memorable guest roles.

Nearly three decades after its release, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai continues to connect with audiences through its music, friendships and emotional moments. Kajol’s latest recreation of Anjali’s look has provided another reason for fans to revisit the film and celebrate its lasting place in Bollywood history.