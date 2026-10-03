Abhishek Bachchan has opened up about the possibility of recreating the popular song Kajra Re with Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. The actor was asked during a recent interaction with BBC Asian Network if fans could see the three stars reunite for a new version of the song. Kajra Re became a major hit after featuring Abhishek, Amitabh and Aishwarya in Bunty Aur Babli (2005). Directed by Shaad Ali, the song brought the three actors together at a time when Aishwarya was not yet part of the Bachchan family. Aishwarya married Abhishek in 2007, two years after Bunty Aur Babli released. The song has continued to remain popular with audiences nearly two decades after its release.

When asked if he would be interested in doing a 2.0 version of Kajra Re, Abhishek said he would be happy to return to the song. However, he also pointed out that Amitabh and Aishwarya would have to agree to the idea. “I’m down for that. I’d love it. You have got to convince Aishwarya and my dad,” he said. Abhishek also looked back at the experience of filming the original song and remembered the atmosphere on the set. He said, “I don’t know if I have had more fun shooting a song than shooting ‘Kajra Re’. It was just one big happy party. We enjoyed it so much. I still remember we were filming and it was my birthday, and they celebrated.”

Abhishek explained that the memorable energy of the song came partly from the way Shaad Ali handled the shoot. According to the actor, the director repeatedly played the song on set and allowed the cast and crew to dance and enjoy themselves for several hours. Shaad also filmed these spontaneous moments and later used some of the footage in the final song.

Abhishek recalled the experience, saying, “Basically, what Shaad did was just put on the song and for about four hours we just had a dance party. He actually shot a lot of that and inserted those shots of us just having fun, freaking out on set in the song. It’s absolutely, I mean, cult status of a song. I love it. I had a blast shooting it. It was just great memories, great fun.” For now, Abhishek has expressed his interest in a new version, while Amitabh and Aishwarya’s response would determine whether such a reunion actually happens.