scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Rana Daggubati for 'Project K' SDCC reveal

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were seen in the US, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan too was spotted taking a stroll in the streets

By Agency News Desk

After Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were seen in the US, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan too was spotted taking a stroll in the streets of San Diego ahead of the grand release of the first look of the film ‘Project K’ at the San Diego Comic-Con.

As the countdown to San Diego Comic-Con begins, the star-studded cast has started converging in the United States to unveil the suspense behind the intriguing title ‘Project K’.

In the picture, the universal star Kamal Haasan can be seen walking on the streets wearing a pair of comfy pants, a jacket, a pair of sandals and a cap as he looks into the camera.

The highly anticipated sci-fi drama ‘Project K’ by Vyjayanthi Movies has become a major talking point, not just in the Indian film industry but globally. The filmmakers are gearing up to unveil the teaser and the official title of ‘Project K’ at the H Hall at San Diego Comic-Con marking another milestone in the Indian film industry’s history.

Directed by the National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin, ‘Project K’ promises to take audiences on a thrilling and immersive journey where science fiction seamlessly merges with drama. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, and a visionary director leading the ship.

Earlier, Big B took to Twitter, where he shared the news by Vyjayanthi Movies about ‘Project K’ making its debut at the San Diego Comic Con.

In the caption, he wrote: “I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema , ‘Project K’ and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas.”

“Thank you all… and thank you Nagi Sir, for thinking of me… The humility, the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me has been so so touching and emotional… Not for me, but for all those involved in ‘Project K’ , may your hard work touch new horizons…love and prayers (sic),” he added.

The film is set to release in India on January 12, 2024.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Smith, Labuschagne are class players at top of their game, says Cummins
Next article
Twitter's new feature soon let you publish articles, book
This May Also Interest You
Technology

7 in 10 Indian job seekers looking for work flexibility than salary: Report

Sports

Virat Kohli’s life is like a monk: Aakash Chopra

Technology

Study finds how diabetes delays healing in the eye

Technology

Twitter's new feature soon let you publish articles, book

Sports

Smith, Labuschagne are class players at top of their game, says Cummins

Technology

Bipolar disorder may raise risk of early death by 6x: Study

Technology

Instagram introduces upgrades to Reels templates

News

Vidyut Jammwal takes Mumbai metro to get home after work

News

Shark Tank India season 1 courts controversy, Ashneer says invested Rs 3 cr

News

Varun Dhawan wasn't aware of the ending for Shoojit Sircar's 'October'

Sports

Asia Cup: India vs Pakistan set for September 2 in Kandy, reports

News

New live-action adaptation of 'Masters of the Universe' officially junked

Sports

'Broady’s gonna get ya…' I love it: Warner admits fondness for England fans' banter song

News

Laqshay Kapoor says the vibe of 'Dil Se Dil Tak' matched with Varun, Janhvi's chemistry in 'Bawaal'

News

Police search suburban Las Vegas home in connection to Tupac Shakur's murder

News

Prabhas, Rana Daggubati reach US for first glimpse of 'Project K' at SDCC

Technology

TikTok takes on Spotify and Apple, launches own music service

Technology

Parkinson's disease can quietly progress undetected for years: Study

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US