scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kamya Panjabi says challenges faced by sex-workers drew her to 'Neerja…. Ek Nayi Pehchaan'

Kamya Panjabi, who is noted for her versatility has been receiving immense appreciation for her powerful portrayal

By Agency News Desk

TV actress Kamya Panjabi, who is noted for her versatility has been receiving immense appreciation for her powerful portrayal of the character Didun in the series ‘Neerja…. Ek Nayi Pehchaan’.

A powerful social drama with a compelling narrative, the show deals with the plight of sex-workers in red light areas, which was something that also drew the actress to the show.

‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan delves into the story of Protima, a sex worker who faces the many challenges of living in a red-light area while striving to provide her daughter Neerja with the best upbringing possible amid the many challenges she has to face.

Talking about the show, Kamya Panjabi said, “Joining the team of ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ has been a privilege, as it presents a thought-provoking social drama. This show aims to shed light on the stigmas and prejudices faced by residents of red-light areas. The unique concept, combined with its ability to address significant societal issues, immediately captivated me.”

Describing her character, she added, “Didun’s character is powerful, strong, and empowered, and I am always excited to take on such roles. “Through this show and my portrayal, my goal is not only to bring a compelling story to life but also to raise awareness about pressing concerns that deserve our attention. I am thrilled and deeply grateful for the audience’s love and appreciation for my character.”

Praised for acting, as well as the diverse genres she has ventured into, her portrayal of Didun who is the ma’am of Sonagachi in the intriguing social drama has impressed audiences, as she was able to highlight both the complexity and nuances associated with Didun. In the current arc, the story focuses on Didun, who is determined to force Neerja into her mother’s world once she comes of age. Neerja on the other hand, is finding the strength to free herself from the shackles of Sonagachi.

‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ airs on COLORS.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Childhood immunisation rebounds after Covid backslide: WHO, Unicef
Next article
Alia Bhatt goes intense in new look from 'Heart of Stone'
This May Also Interest You
News

Kenneth Branagh to direct live action movie 'Gargoyles'

Technology

Scent dogs can detect Covid more rapidly, accurately than RT-PCR tests

News

Young Mazino supports SAG-AFTRA strike, says it ‘addresses symptoms of a larger problem’

Technology

realme announces ‘Early Bird Sale’ for realme C53 on July 19

Sports

World Aquatics C'ships: Germany's Wellbrock, Beck complete golden open water double in swimming

News

Alia, Ranveer launch 'Ve Kamleya' from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' in Delhi visit (Lead)

News

Rasika Dugal says, bullying is difficult to identify, overcome

News

Rajinikanth is chilling in Maldives after completing work commitments

Technology

Microsoft to replace Xbox 'Live Gold' with 'Game Pass Core' plan on Sep 14

Technology

SEC Chair warns chatbots may fuel a global market panic

Sports

India sneak ahead of China in junior worlds medal tally

News

Alia Bhatt says her father Mahesh Bhatt is a 'very good actor', 'best father'

Sports

He has shown a lot of good signs in this tour: Pat Cummins backs David Warner for crucial 4th Test

News

Pankaj Tripathi: 'Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’, a reminder that everyone finds solace in spirituality during troubled times

News

Alia Bhatt goes intense in new look from 'Heart of Stone'

Technology

Childhood immunisation rebounds after Covid backslide: WHO, Unicef

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani says to Falaq Naaz ‘Humko kebab mein haddi nahi banna and wants to flirt with Avinash Sachdev

News

Ranveer Singh says he and Karan Johar have 'Dilli ki aunty' within them

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US