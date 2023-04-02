scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kangana finds 'desi kids who speak Hindi in second-hand Brit accent' annoying

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who does not shy away from speaking her mind, said that she finds English speaking “desi kids” who speak Hindi in a tacky second hand British accent irritating.

Kangana took to Twitter, where she was replying to a tweet by a social media user. The user had shared a link to an article which talks about Italy introducing a bill in Parliament seeking ban on English and other foreign languages for formal communication.

The user wrote: “Hate me but we need to do the same, kids in Gurugram only speak in English but they only barely understand Hindi and forget about speaking Hindi.”

Kangana re-shared the tweet and shared her opinion to it as well.

“I know I will invite trolling but honestly English speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second hand brit accent are simply annoying and irritating. While kids who have authentic desi accent/swag and who speak Hindi/Sanskrit fluently are top tier,” she wrote.

On the work front, Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for ‘Chandramukhi 2’. She also has ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’ lined up.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz shares joyful moments with him after trial
This May Also Interest You
News

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz shares joyful moments with him after trial

News

'Fantastic Four' movie has a new writer with 'Avatar 2' scribe Josh Friedman

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron XBB.1.16 is 'one to watch': WHO

News

Varun responds to criticism for picking Gigi Hadid, kissing her: 'It was planned'

News

Anupam Kher sings a song for 'Metro… In Dino', shares a BTS video from sets

Sports

Serie A: Kean decisive in Juve's victory, Inter sink at San Siro

Sports

Off-field issues waste time, hamper preparations of Indian wrestlers

Sports

All set for Paris Olympics, women's hockey team has come a long way

Sports

WPL shows promise of transforming women's cricket in India

Sports

World Boxing glory not enough to power Indian women to Paris 2024

News

'GHKPM': Sai leaves Virat in shock, decides to marry Dr Satya

News

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa' mints Rs 30.70 crore three days

News

'Ambani ke ghar party rakhoge to': SRK brings the house down

News

Playing Abhinav in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has changed Jay Soni's outlook

News

Varun Dhawan picks Gigi Hadid up, spins around on stage, pecks her

News

Khushi Dubey performs an action sequence in a single take for 'Aashiqana 3'

News

Joaquin Phoenix fainted on 'Beau Is Afraid' set, details director

News

'Truly wonderful': Tom Holland thanks Ambanis for invite to NMACC launch

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US