Kanika Kapoor announces separation from husband Gautam after four years of marriage

Playback singer Kanika Kapoor has announced her separation from husband Gautam after four years of marriage. The singer shared the personal update publicly, bringing an end to speculation about the couple’s relationship. In her message, Kanika expressed gratitude for the time they spent together and requested people to respect their privacy during this phase.

Kanika also made it clear that no third person was involved in their decision to separate. She asked people to approach the situation with kindness and understanding as both move forward with their lives. The singer has chosen to keep the details of their separation private.

Kanika Kapoor And Gautam’s Marriage

Kanika Kapoor married Gautam in London on May 20, 2022. It was her second marriage, and the wedding was attended by family members and close friends. The couple had celebrated their wedding with traditional ceremonies and shared pictures from the occasion on social media.

Over the years, Kanika occasionally shared glimpses of her personal life with Gautam. However, with her latest announcement, the singer has confirmed that they have decided to go their separate ways after four years of marriage.

While Kanika has not shared further details about what led to their decision, her message focused on the positive memories they created together and the need to move ahead respectfully.

Kanika Kapoor

Singer Requests Privacy As Fans Offer Support

Following her announcement, fans and social media users have responded with messages of support. Many have wished the singer strength and encouraged people to respect her personal space during this time.

Her clarification that no third person was involved also addresses a common question that often comes up when public figures announce the end of a relationship. By sharing this detail, Kanika has asked people not to make assumptions about the reasons behind their separation.

Kanika Kapoor Continues Her Music Career

Kanika Kapoor is widely known for popular Bollywood songs such as “Baby Doll” and “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan”. Her music career has included several successful tracks that made her a familiar voice among Hindi film music listeners.

While the singer is currently dealing with a personal change, she continues to remain associated with her music career. For now, her message makes it clear that she wants to move forward with dignity while keeping the details of her personal life private.