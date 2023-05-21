scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kannada actress Milana's Monoco, Paris trip photos go viral

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, May 21 (IANS) Popular Kannada actress Milana Nagaraj is on a tour to beautiful foreign locations. Her latest pictures taken in Monoco and Paris have gone viral on social media.

The actress has shared picture on social media handle. She has gone to the trip with the cast of her super hit Kannada movie ‘Love Mocktail 2’.

Her lead role in the movie has received rave reviews. The team had visited Thailand and is now visiting Europe.

Milana Nagaraj had described Monoco city as the prettiest city she had seen so far. “You beauty”, her post says. Her picture before Eiffel Tower in Paris is loved by her fans.

Milana Nagaraj had also celebrated her birthday when she was in Thailand. Milana Nagaraj came to lime light after ‘Love Mocktail’ movie went on to become a super hit during Corona pandemic.

Following the movie, she fell in love with director and actor of the movie Darling Krishna. The couple came back with ‘Love Mocktail 2’ and the flick was loved by movie buffs.

–IANS

mka/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Halle Bailey: 'Seeing black Little Mermaid as a child would have changed my whole life'
Next article
Hockey: Indian women put up a solid show, hold Australia 1-1 in third test match (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Andy Murray withdraws from Roland Garros to prioritise Wimbledon

Sports

Hockey: Indian women put up a solid show, hold Australia 1-1 in third test match (Ld)

News

Halle Bailey: 'Seeing black Little Mermaid as a child would have changed my whole life'

Sports

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes leaves Chennai Super Kings to prepare for England's upcoming home summer

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature to let users create stickers within app

Sports

IPL 2023: Madhwal strikes after Vivrant, Mayank fifties as SRH reach 200/5 against Mumbai Indians

Sports

PCB adds Grant Bradburn, Mickey Arthur among three new members in men's selection committee

News

Natalie Portman says women at Cannes are expected to behave differently than men

Sports

Jayaprakash re-elected unanimously as President of Swimming Federation of India

Sports

Heavy rains lash B'luru; RCB vs Gujarat Titan match may be affected

Sports

Pacer Ollie Robinson down with 'sore ankle' as England face latest injury scare ahead of Ireland Test

News

Digital creator Shivani Bafna makes scintillating debut at Cannes

News

'Drishyam' set for South Korean remake

News

Ram Charan hails NTR for recognising the power of Telugu cinema

Sports

At least 12 killed in stampede at soccer stadium in El Salvador (Ld)

Sports

Hockey: Indian women's team hold Australia 1-1 in third test match, lose series 2-0

Technology

Apple releases first iOS 16.6, iPadOS 16.6 beta to developers

Sports

Injuries to Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant will badly affect India in WTC Final: Ian Chappell

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US