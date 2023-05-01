scorecardresearch
Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar's daughter makes debut as film producer

Bengaluru, May 1 (IANS) Niveditha Shivarajkumar, daughter of Shiva Rajkumar, is making her debut as a film producer with Shri Mutthu Cine Service’s first feature film.

Hattrick Hero Shiva Rajkumar is known for his support and encouragement for newcomers. Niveditha is also following in the footsteps of her father ‘Shivanna’ by backing a new team of filmmakers.

Geetha Shivarajkumar under Geetha Pictures, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar under PRK Production are working in the film industry as producers. Now Shivanna’s daughter Niveditha Shivarajkumar is making her debut film under her own production company.

Sri Muthu Cine Services, a production company created to give a platform to young talent and new ideas, is a true labor of love for Niveditha. Having already released a serial and three web series, now Niveditha Shivarajkumar is going to produce a movie under the same banner.

The upcoming film produced by Niveditha Shivarajkumar has the talented Vamshi at the helm as director, promising an exciting debut feature for the Shri Mutthu Cine Services.

Charan Raj is composing music while dialogues are written by Raghunath Niduvalli. Jayram is the co-director.

