scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, March 16 (IANS) Super-hit film “Kantara” protagonist and director Rishab Shetty on Thursday delivered his speech at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session at Geneva.

“Proud to represent ECO FAWN in submitting oral statement at UNHRC. The significance in promotion of cultural rights of forest dwellers and protection of forests in Kantara is deciphered at the international forum,” he said after the speech.

Rishab has also shared his speech on his social media. “Environmental sustainability is the need of the hour. As an actor and director, my aim is to impact at the grassroots level.

“The global agencies and the governmental organisations are at the forefront of the pursuit of environmental sustainability. In addition, civil society in India is also involved in local environment protection. The medium of cinema holds mirror to such environmental consciousness and plays an important role in showing reality to the world. We are proud that many Indian movies have talked about environment protection through fictional and real stories and created awareness about it.

“Even in my latest movie Kantara, there are important elements about human life in the lap of nature, local beliefs and ritual of people,” he said.

He said that “Kantara” showed “how our connection with the environment, its effect on us, co-existence, and cultural values are interdependent”.

The film explores local environmental protection, the role of government, and the importance of communities in solving environmental problems.

“Movies like ‘Kantara’ expose reality and inspire people to face environmental challenges and solve problems. They awaken emotions and move people towards environmental protection. I appeal to everyone present that such hard work should be recognised and encouraged.”

However, Rishab’s speech was stopped after 12 seconds for technical reasons. Sources close to him stated that as the translation was not available, the chance was given to another speaker.

–IANS

mka/vd

Previous article
Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework
Next article
AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US