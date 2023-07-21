scorecardresearch
'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty to host 'Save Wildlife' Season 4

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) In a significant move to support wildlife conservation efforts, ‘Kantara’ star Rishab Shetty has been appointed as the ambassador of the ‘Save Wildlife Campaign’, and will be hosting the season four.

The first and second seasons of the campaign were led by renowned actor Prakash Rai and the third season by Sri Murali.

The campaign is an initiative by Asianet Suvarna News and Kannada Prabha, which aims to raise awareness about the challenges faced by the forest department personnel and the communities living in the vicinity of wildlife habitats.

It strives to address the ever-increasing human-animal conflicts and explore solutions to promote peaceful coexistence.

Meanwhile, Rishab is looking forward to taking the audience back to the roots and culture with the prequel of his globally hit ‘Kantara’ in the making.

Rishab had earlier talked on the prequel of ‘Kantara’, and said: “What you have seen is actually part two, part one will come next year. The idea flashed in my mind while I was shooting for ‘Kantara’ because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details.”

Bringing the story from the heartlands of India, ‘Kantara’ earned immense love from all across including, renowned celebrities, political dignitaries, cricketers, and the audience.

Having just been made with a budget of Rs 16 crore, the film booked a phenomenal run at the box office and went on to collect a huge figure of Rs 450 crore.

The prequel for ‘Kantara’ will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film will feature Rishab Shetty in the lead.

On the work front, Rishabh Shetty will start his work on ‘Kantara 2’, a prequel to the first part.

Exact date on when the movie will go on floors has not yet been decided.

