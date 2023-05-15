scorecardresearch
Kanwar Dhillon hits a milestone, rides 700km from Mumbai to Panchgani

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Kanwar Dhillon, who is an ardent admirer of bikes, covered 700 km from Mumbai to Panchgani in a maiden trip. He said that this was the best ride of his life and that he is geared up for longer rides.

Talking about his experience, Kanwar said: “I keep going on rides with my friends whenever I have time off from work, especially when it’s a weekend. We go for breakfast rides, and we also go Mumbai-Gujarat or Mumbai-Pune and return the same day.”

“We wanted a break from the city; we wanted to go to a nice hill station that also had a good stretch to ride, and then we locked on Panchgani.”

He added: “I went to Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani when I was a kid. So this was one of the best rides of my life, and gradually I will look at longer rides. This was short as I had to get back to work, and it was a beautiful ride.”

“The total collective distance of my ride was 700 km, and it was by far one of my favourite rides,” he said.

“I am planning to go again sometime when I get a weekend off. The bike that I have is meant for cruising like this. After a year, I got to properly take it out like this and explore a different territory because Mumbai, Pune, and all these locations are very regular.”

The ‘Pandya Store’ actor added: “The next ride will also be to a new location. We didn’t feel the distance as the journey was so beautiful. I had a beautiful bike and a good set of friends, and I enjoyed it a lot.”

