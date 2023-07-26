scorecardresearch
Kanye West faces backlash for dressing up daughter North in 'racist' clothes

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 26 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West continues to swirl controversies. After his anti-Semitic views were condemned, he has now been blasted by fans for dressing his 10-year-old daughter in clothes that appear to be “racist”.

New photos reveal that Kanye dressed North up in unreleased Yeezy clothes from his Season 9 drop including a white zip-up hoodie with a pointed hood that covers her face and small eye holes, reports ‘The Mirror’.

Fans immediately pointed out that the clothing actually looks like a white Ku Klux Klan hood. The pointed shape of the hood and the focus on covering the wearer’s face to offer anonymity are close parallels to white supremacist group.

The Season 9 drop happened in October 2022 and included hooded jumpers as well as a full body covering morphsuit.

This “KKK aesthetic” piece, as one fan dubbed it, didn’t make the cut for that particular drop. Kanye is facing intense backlash, especially, for including his daughter in the clothes.

As per ‘The Mirror’, a fan on Reddit wrote: “I live in the south and I don’t like it. Makes me mad his little blk (sic) daughter is wearing it and she doesn’t understand the disdain for this look. Maybe if it was purple or blue I wouldn’t feel the same.”

Many fans agreed that at minimum a colour change was necessary to make the jumper less offensive. After all, the white hood is a signature look of a KKK member. Other fans pointed out that the Internet is forever and a photo like this could follow North for the rest of her life now.

They say Kanye has now opened North up to years of potential backlash and safety concerns. One fan called for child protective services to be called.

Some fans dragged Kim Kardashian into the conversation, raising concern for her ‘hands-off’ approach to Kanye’s parenting. Historically, Kim has tried to respect Kanye’s involvement in their children’s lives.

–IANS

aa/svn

