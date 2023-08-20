scorecardresearch
Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori step out for a steamy night out

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 20 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has been seen dancing with her husband on a steamy night out with the rapper — and they can’t keep their hands to themselves.

The smitten couple, who got married in a private ceremony back in January, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other as they danced the night away in a newly emerged video clip, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’. The rapper, 46, and the model, 28, looked so in love as they enjoyed a fun-filled night out with pals.

An unknown Instagram account shared the video clip of the pair online, with the couple seen dancing and writhing while they dined at a fancy Italian restaurant. Putting their dinner to one side, the couple could be seen moving to the Black Eyed Peas hit I Gotta Feeling.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the Australian architect, who has worked for her husband’s company YEEZY since 2020, could also be seen twerking on the rapper in the video clip, with them getting incredibly close and intimate while in public. Kanye had a huge grin on his face as he and his wife danced the night away.

While Bianca danced around with the rapper, her outfit risked a major wardrobe malfunction due to the nature of the sheer ensemble. Bianca wore a sheer blue-white-hue catsuit, which appears to be the same one she donned in Rome with the rapper earlier this month.

On the post, which was shared on the account ‘alwaysyzy’, people were quick to comment on the smitten couple and how comfortable around each other they seem. “It’s always great to see happy Ye,” penned one, while another added: “Ye is finally with someone he can enjoy himself with,” and a third gushed: “So good to see him happy”.

This comes as the couple continue to step out hand-in-hand while donning edgy outfits as they turn heads. Kanye and Bianca are becoming known for their alternative outfits while packing on public displays of affection on trips abroad and on vacations.

–IANS

anv/dan

Agency News Desk
