Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt mehendi scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was from her real marriage

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makers also dropped the wedding song of the movie Kudmayi yestesday.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Karan Johar has piled up behind-the-scenes stories to woo the audience. Almost a week after his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani released in theatres, the director and actors attended a press meet in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the movie. The success meet revealed many BTS stories. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makers also dropped the wedding song of the movie Kudmayi yesterday.

Karan Johar revealed that the song was shot just four days after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage in April, 2022. Therefore, Alia Bhatt’s reel mehendi was actually her shaadi mehendi from real life. Karan Johar says in Hindi (Translated): “Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married. After four days, we shot this song.

So actually Alia got married twice in a week then. One in real life, another in reel life. The mehendi, shown in the movie, was Alia’s mehendi from her real shaadi. We had only darkened it. The song was shot in Jaisalmer.

Sharing the song, Karan Johar wrote, “Love’s got a new song – Kudmayi is out now for your heart to be filled with all things prem,” he wrote. Ranveer Singh captioned it, “A song made with love, for love!”

Musk denies report to launch stock trading platform
