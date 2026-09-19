Karan Johar to host Prince William’s The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai

Karan Johar is set to host The Earthshot Prize 2026 in Mumbai, becoming the first Indian host of the awards. The event will be held in Mumbai on November 17, marking the first time The Earthshot Prize Awards Night is being hosted in India. The Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William in 2020, recognises environmental solutions focused on repairing and protecting the planet.

Karan Johar confirmed the news through his social media handle and shared his thoughts about taking on the role. In his statement, Karan said, “To be the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night is a moment of immense pride for me, and to do so in Mumbai makes it all the more meaningful. In cinema, we imagine new worlds. The innovators celebrated by Earthshot are showing us how to build a better one.”

The official announcement also confirmed Karan as the host of the 2026 Awards Night. The event will be the culmination of The Earthshot Prize’s Mumbai programme, which includes a wider summit bringing together environmental leaders, innovators, investors, businesses and communities.

The 2026 edition will recognise 15 finalists across five categories. These include Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build a Waste Free World and Fix Our Climate. Five winners will be announced during the Awards Night, with each winner receiving £1 million to help scale their environmental solution.

Mumbai was announced as the host city earlier this year. The city joins previous Earthshot host locations including Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town, Singapore, Boston and London. According to The Earthshot Prize, India is home to more Earthshot Prize winners and finalists than any other country.

The 2026 finalists include Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and Mahila Housing Trust from India, along with environmental organisations and initiatives from countries including Argentina, Bhutan, Canada, Denmark, France, Kenya, the Philippines, South Korea and the United States.

The Earthshot Prize was founded by Prince William in 2020 with the aim of identifying and supporting solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental challenges. The organisation says its mission is to find, celebrate and scale solutions that can help repair the planet by 2030.

With Karan Johar confirmed as host, the Mumbai edition will bring together the worlds of entertainment, environmental innovation and global leadership. The Awards Night will take place on November 17, with additional presenters and performers expected to be announced ahead of the event.