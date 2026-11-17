Filmmaker Karan Johar has brought back memories of his popular film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham by sharing a video featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as their much-loved characters Rohan and Poo. The reunion comes 25 years after the film’s release and has caught the attention of fans who continue to remember the characters and their memorable moments.

Karan shared the video on Instagram, featuring Hrithik and Kareena recreating the look and attitude of Rohan and Poo. The clip captures the two actors in stylish close-up shots, bringing back the confident and glamorous personalities that made their characters popular. Along with the video, Karan added the caption, ‘Kuch kahaaniyan 25 saal baad bhi khatam nahi hoti… [❤]’.

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many fans sharing their excitement about seeing the actors together again in their familiar characters. For viewers who grew up watching the 2001 family drama, the reunion brought back memories of the film and its popular scenes.

Fans react to Rohan and Poo’s reunion

The reunion also led to speculation about whether the video was connected to a new project. Some social media users wondered if Hrithik and Kareena could be coming together for an advertisement, with an Airbnb commercial being one of the possibilities discussed online. However, neither Karan Johar nor the actors have announced any upcoming project connected to the video.

The clip has also reminded audiences of the popularity of Rohan and Poo, two characters who became an important part of the film’s appeal. Their contrasting personalities, stylish appearances and memorable dialogues continue to be discussed by fans even after several years.

A nostalgic return to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Directed by Karan Johar, the film revolved around family relationships, misunderstandings and reconciliation.

The latest video offers a nostalgic reminder of the film’s lasting popularity. While there is no confirmation of a new collaboration, seeing Hrithik and Kareena revisit Rohan and Poo after 25 years has certainly given fans a reason to celebrate the reunion.