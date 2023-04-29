scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Karanvir Sharma overcomes his fear of heights for 'Rabb Se Hai Dua'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ actor Karanvir Sharma, who is seen as Haider in the show, talked about overcoming his fear of heights while shooting a sequence in which he has to save Ghazal (Richa Rathore) from committing suicide by jumping off a cliff.

Sharing the incident, the actor said that it was quite a challenging scene for him as he is scared of heights.

Karanvir said: “I believe you can overcome your fears only by facing them and that is why I decided to perform this stunt on my own despite having altophobia. I am really afraid of heights and never thought I would be able to perform such stunts. When I got the opportunity, I didn’t want to miss it and decided to face my fear.”

He has been part of several TV shows and films including ‘Siyaasat’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani’, ‘Zid’, ‘Blank’, ‘A Thursday’, and many more.

The actor said it was not easy for him to be on the cliff for three to four hours and it turned out to be an unforgettable moment for him.

“Being on that cliff for three to four hours was one of the most difficult times of my life and only I know how I was feeling. Nevertheless, it was an experience that I will never forget, and I can finally say I have faced and have overcome my fear,” he added.

‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

ila/prw/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shruti Haasan in upcoming Nani film
Next article
Immunisation: 'Need to catch up on time lost with Covid', say experts
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood to miss final stages of the tournament: Reports

News

Apoorva Lakhia acquires a chapter from ‘India’s Most Fearless – 3’

News

Prime Video acquires ‘Merry Little Batman’ and ‘Bat-Family’

News

Shawn Mendes spotted picking up flowers before date night with Camila Cabello

Technology

Indian CISOs face challenges in securing support to combat cyber attacks: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists identify thousands of unknown viruses in babies' gut

News

Daler Mehndi to lend voice to 'Elaan Kar' from Arun Govil-starrer 'Six Nine Five'

Sports

FIBA announces hosts of women's World Cup 2026, men's World Cup 2027

Sports

IPL 2023: Anil Kumble elated with comebacks of leg-spinners Varun Chakaravarthy, Mayank Markande

Health & Lifestyle

Stop hawkers from selling contaminated water, beverages: HC tells MCD

Technology

Zypp Electric to deploy 1 lakh e-scooters for Zomato by 2024

News

Aparshakti Khurana to maintain retro momentum with next single, an ode to era of 1950s

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 510 new Covid cases, single death in one day

Sports

IPL 2023: 'We have to be better in our decision-making and execution', says MI bowling coach Shane Bond

Health & Lifestyle

New inflammation gene may help personalise kidney disease treatment

Health & Lifestyle

Cabinet approves National Medical Devices Policy, 2023

Technology

Global chip revenue to decline 11% this year, short-term outlook grim

Technology

Musk should give my Blue check mark to charity: Stephen King

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US