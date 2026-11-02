Kareena Kapoor has sparked interest in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller King after sharing a birthday message for the superstar. On Shah Rukh’s 61st birthday, the actress posted a glimpse of herself with him on social media, hinting at their reunion on screen. Her message has added to the curiosity around the film, which is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.

Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday King. The forever Ruler of the kingdom. Let’s dance together… Can’t wait. 24-12-26”

Shah Rukh’s wife and film producer Gauri Khan also reacted to the post, commenting, “It’s going to be insane.”

Kareena Kapoor’s reported special appearance in King

According to several reports, Kareena is expected to make a special appearance in King rather than play a full-fledged role. She is reportedly set to reunite with Shah Rukh for a special song titled Daddy Cool.

The track is said to be planned on a large scale and will reportedly be shot in South Africa later this month. Kareena has allegedly allotted around five days for the shoot. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the song or the details of her appearance.

Sachin-Jigar to compose the reported song

The reported track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar. It is also expected to feature an Indian artist alongside an international artist. The names of the singers have not been revealed yet, and the makers are reportedly keeping those details under wraps.

If the reports are accurate, the song could be one of the major musical highlights of King. However, details about its concept, performers and filming schedule are still awaited.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s earlier films together

Shah Rukh and Kareena have previously worked together in films such as Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ra.One. Their reported reunion in King has therefore caught the attention of fans who have followed their earlier collaborations.

For now, Kareena’s birthday message has offered a hint of their association, while the details of her role remain unconfirmed. The actress is reportedly making a special appearance, with the film expected to release worldwide on December 24, 2026.