Kareena Kapoor Khan is reportedly set to make a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action entertainer King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The reported casting brings the two stars together after 15 years and has added another notable name to the film’s already large ensemble.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have previously worked together in films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Don. According to reports, the actors will reunite for a special number titled “Daddy Cool”. Kareena is expected to travel to South Africa later this month to shoot the sequence. She has reportedly given five days for the schedule, which is said to be planned on a large scale.

The song is being composed by Sachin Jigar and is expected to bring together an Indian artist and an international singer. The identity of the international performer has not been revealed by the makers. The reported collaboration is expected to feature Shah Rukh and Kareena in different looks and settings from their earlier appearances together.

The reported song also comes at a time when the makers of King are preparing the film’s promotional campaign. According to reports, a new asset from the film could be released around Nov 2, which coincides with Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The new material is expected to offer audiences another look at the film ahead of its winter release.

King is co written and directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures. The film has a large cast, with Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Rani Mukerji among the names associated with the project.

The reported reunion between Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan adds another interesting element to King. The two actors have shared screen space in popular films in the past, and their reported return together after 15 years is now one of the talking points around the upcoming action film.

However, details about the song, the international singer and the exact promotional plans remain subject to official confirmation from the makers.