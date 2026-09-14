Kareena Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of her family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a special post featuring her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, fondly called Jeh. The actor shared pictures of Saif Ali Khan helping with a Ganesh idol made from mud. However, the real surprise came when Kareena revealed that the idol was actually made by their five year old son. The family celebrated the festival at home, with Saif seen helping Jeh with the idol making process.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Made by my Jeh Baba. Wishing everyone a peaceful and happy Ganesh Chaturthi.” The post offered a personal look at the family’s celebrations and highlighted Jeh’s involvement in making the idol. Kareena has often spoken about her younger son’s personality and the similarities he shares with both his parents.

Kareena Kapoor Reveals Who Really Made Ganesh Idol At Home, Saif Ali Khan Was Only Helping 2

In a 2024 interview with Filmfare, Kareena spoke about how Jeh has picked up traits from both her and Saif. She said, “Jeh just looks like me but he has Saif’s naughtiness and Tim has Saif’s sense of humor but he’s a bit more reserved. Like he doesn’t like being clicked, more like his father. Jeh’s more like me. I mean in terms of look and a little more vibe, but his naughtiness comes from Saif.” Saif has also spoken about his bond with Jeh and described him as a “mama’s boy”.

In an interview with ETimes, Saif said, “Yes, I have to say Jeh is a mama’s boy. He is very attached to his mother. Actually, all of us are attached to Kareena. But Jeh is a bit more attached. He is very very sweet. A little baby running around the house is the best thing to happen to any family. It’s lovely to see the bonding between Kareena and Jeh.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in 2012. Saif was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena is awaiting the release of Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, in which she plays a police officer alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. Saif, meanwhile, is currently seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher. It marks the reunion of Saif and Akshay nearly 18 years after Tashan, with Saif playing a physically impaired man and Akshay in the antagonist role.