Prince William’s visit to Mumbai included a special Bollywood experience as the Prince of Wales received a lively welcome at Dharma Productions, the production house led by filmmaker Karan Johar. The visit brought together royalty and some of India’s biggest film personalities, with Bollywood music and dance adding a touch of Indian entertainment to the occasion.

William was welcomed by Karan Johar along with actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. During his visit, he toured the production house, which is known for producing several popular Hindi films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The visit offered him an opportunity to learn more about India’s film industry and its influence on audiences across the world.

Prince William gets a Bollywood-style welcome

One of the highlights of the visit was a special Bollywood dance performance organised to welcome the royal guest. The energetic performance introduced William to the colourful style of Indian cinema, with music and dance forming an important part of the gathering.

The prince appeared comfortable during the interaction and also posed for photographs with the Bollywood personalities present at the event. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were among those who welcomed him during the visit.

The setting at Dharma Productions added to the occasion, bringing together the worlds of Indian cinema and the British royal family. The production house has played an important role in Hindi cinema, with films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham remaining popular among audiences over the years.

Kareena and Saif ali khan meets Prince William 😍 https://t.co/EDDrUutmEi — tisha (@itstisha_7) November 18, 2026

Visit focuses on UK-India cultural connections

Beyond the entertainment and celebrity interactions, the visit was also connected to efforts to strengthen cultural relations between the United Kingdom and India. The film industry remains an important part of this relationship, with Indian cinema enjoying a wide international audience and creating opportunities for collaboration.

The Dharma Productions visit was part of Prince William’s three-day Mumbai itinerary. His schedule also included engagements linked to The Earthshot Prize, cricket and sustainability initiatives. These activities brought together different areas of interest, including environmental work, sports and cultural exchange.

The Prince of Wales getting a very Bollywood style welcome at Dharma Production 🕺💃And Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the most celebrated actress, also married to a Nawab( standing next to her), blushing at William☺️😂. #fangirlSource Rebecca English and Simon Perry on https://t.co/kvNqbw42Y0 — The Office of Indie (@indieg2022) November 18, 2026

Following his Mumbai engagements, Prince William was scheduled to travel to Delhi as part of his India visit.

The Dharma Productions stop added a Bollywood connection to his packed schedule, giving the royal guest an opportunity to experience India’s popular film culture while meeting some of its well-known personalities.