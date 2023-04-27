scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Karthi credits 'Baahubali', 'KGF' for paving the way for big spectacle films

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Actor Karthi, who will be soon seen essaying the role of Vandhiyathevan in the upcoming sequel of ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, feels that films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘KGF’ have made the road easier for spectacle films from regional film industries of India.

While talking to IANS about how an epic like ‘PS: 2’ got made finally by filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the actor mentioned that the film found its journey through time. The director had earlier attempted to adapt the film from Kalki’s eponymous novel.

Karthi told IANS: “I think it has got a lot to do with the advancement and technology and the times we are living in. Earlier, to think about a film like this to be mounted from the point of view of a regional language was not easy but films like ‘Baahubali’ and ‘KGF’ paved the way for huge films to be presented to bigger film markets and audiences.”

He further mentioned: “Today, people are more aware of our work or our stories and eagerly waiting for the films to come out of either of the South Indian film industries and this is a very good time for us to bring the Indian epics to life as we are getting better budgets, the best of technicians from all over India and best artistes. It is the right time for the Indian epics to be made.”

‘Ponniyin Selvan: 2’ lands in cinemas on April 28.

–IANS

aa/pgh

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
50 years after 'The Exorcist', the horror saga returns in a scarier reboot
Next article
Michelle Yeoh to lead star cast of Kenneth Branagh's next Agatha Christie movie
This May Also Interest You
News

Bollywood celebs pay last respects to Pamela Chopra at prayer meet

News

Aparshakti Khurana to maintain retro momentum with next single, an ode to era of 1950s

News

Prosthetic artist Gurpreet Dhuri keeps experimenting to stay relevant

Technology

Tesla encourages owners to give up 'unlimited free Supercharging for life'

Sports

Jaden Pariat becomes first Indian in six years to finish on podium in British F4 Championship

News

UAE jails actress Chrisann Pereira in ‘planted’ drugs case, kin to appeal to PM, MEA

Technology

Microsoft announces 'Copilot for Viva' to grow workforce engagement

Sports

Indian Women's League: First-timers aim to make a mark in Group B matches (preview)

News

'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn wants to work with NTR Jr

Technology

Indian gaming CEOs slam Google's 'jagirdari' 30% tax on apps

Sports

Real Madrid put pressure on Barcelona, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club both win

Sports

IPL 2023: Impact player rule will never take away anybody else's value in the team, says Pragyan Ojha

Sports

FIFA announces draw for 2023 U20 World Cup

News

David Weil: Citadel is quite extraordinary

Technology

Google blocks malware that steals key data from Chrome users

Technology

Sundar Pichai bets big on infusing AI in Google Search engine

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 may use EV tech to boost its battery: Report

Technology

Apple wins major antitrust case against Fortnite maker Epic Games

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US