Karthik Subaraj meets Rajinikanth, expresses gratitude for blessings for 'Jigarthanda Double X'

Chennai, Nov 15 ( IANS) Over the moon with great delight, director Karthik Subaraj penned a note of gratitude to Thalaivar Rajinikanth after the latter blessed him and the crew for the success of his film ‘Jigarthanda Double X’.

Taking to X, the director shared a picture of himself and the film crew alongside the megastar.He wrote: “Thanks a lot Thalaivaa for showering your Love and Praises to #’JigarthandaDoubleX’.”

He added: “Your one hour long conversation with us gave me and the whole team such a Positive vibe n aura sir.Loads of Love to you Thalaivaa from team #’JigarthandaXX’.”

Rajinikanth is someone whom a lot of figures throughout the South Indian industry seek blessings from, something which he is only more than happy to comply with.

Before this, Thalaivar had written a letter to the film’s team, where he lauded the film and its direction. The letter which was written in Tamil was also something that Karthik greatly appreciated who wrote in response: “When Thalaivar said…’For my boys’ (heart emoji)‘Jigarthanda Double X’.Love you Thalaivaa.”

The movie is an action gangster film written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. National award-winning cinematographer Tirru, who shares a great rapport with Karthik Subbaraj and has worked with him in films such as ‘Mercury’ and Superstar Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Petta’, is the Director of Photography for ‘Jigarthanda Double X’.

The film has been produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Stonebench Films.

The film stars Raghava Lawrence, S. J. Suryah, Nimisha Sajayan, Shine Tom Chako, among others.

