Kartik Aaryan ditches his luxury cars, instead takes a bike to the gym

Ditching the comfort of his luxury cars, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen riding his bike.

Kartik was seen leaving his gym dressed in an all black outfit. He was seen getting on to his bulky bike as he zoomed out from the gym.

The actor also observed the rules as he wore a helmet to ride his luxury bike.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen on screen in ‘Shehzada’, directed by Rohit Dhawan. A remake of the 2020 Telugu film ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, it also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.

He will next be seen in a slew of movies including ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Captain India’ and ‘Aashiqui 3’.

