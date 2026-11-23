Kartik Aaryan has announced his next film, Kaaliya, on his 36th birthday, bringing together Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and his own production house, Dopamine Studios. Directed by Sandeep Modi, the upcoming film is described as a monster thriller inspired by Indian mythology and folklore. The makers have also confirmed its theatrical release date as May 5, 2028.

The announcement was accompanied by the film’s first look, which offered a glimpse into its mysterious world. Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, “Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back. Dharma Productions & Dopamine Studios present KAALIYA. Starring Kartik Aaryan. IN CINEMAS 5 MAY 2028. A Dharma Productions worldwide release.”

Kartik Aaryan explores Indian mythology with Kaaliya

According to the makers, Kaaliya draws inspiration from Indian mythology, traditional folklore and stories that have been passed down through generations. The film aims to bring these familiar cultural elements into the monster thriller genre while giving the story an Indian identity.

The reference to Lord Krishna in the announcement has also drawn attention to the film’s mythological connection. However, the makers have not revealed detailed information about Kartik’s character or the film’s complete storyline.

With Sandeep Modi directing the project, Kaaliya brings together a team looking to explore a different kind of story within Indian cinema.

Kartik Aaryan has another fantasy film in the pipeline

Interestingly, Kaaliya is not Kartik’s only upcoming project based on a fantasy concept. The actor is also preparing for Naagzilla, another Dharma Productions-backed film. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the fantasy comedy is expected to release in 2027.

Kartik was recently seen in Sameer Vidwans’ Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday. The film is currently available to stream on Prime Video. The actor also has an untitled romantic musical drama directed by Anurag Basu, featuring Sreeleela.

Kartik, who recently won the National Award for Best Actor, now has several different projects lined up.

With Naagzilla expected in 2027 and Kaaliya scheduled for May 5, 2028, the actor is set to explore two different fantasy worlds on the big screen.