Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s upcoming romantic film finally has a confirmed theatrical release date. On October 15, T-Series announced that the untitled project, directed by Anurag Basu and produced by Bhushan Kumar, will arrive in cinemas on April 30, 2027. The announcement comes after a long wait, as the film was originally expected to release in 2025 before facing delays.

The project is a musical romance featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela in the lead roles. It also marks Sreeleela’s Bollywood debut, making the film an important addition to her acting career.

New pictures highlight Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s chemistry

Along with the release date announcement, the makers shared promotional pictures featuring the lead actors in a scenic setting. Kartik is seen wearing a red striped sweater, while Sreeleela appears in a pink dress. The images focus on the romantic relationship between their characters and offer another glimpse of the film’s visual style.

The pictures have also brought attention back to the project following its extended production timeline. Although the makers have revealed the release date, the film’s official title is yet to be announced.

A new story which will stay in your heart is ready to unfold on the big screen. ❤️🎬 Starring #KartikAaryan & #Sreeleela ‘Untitled’ film helmed by #AnuragBasu Produced by #BhushanKumar In cinemas on 30th April 2027.#TSeries https://t.co/pRdPOYSAiG — T-Series (@TSeries) October 15, 2026

Why has the film taken longer to release?

The Anurag Basu directorial was initially planned for a 2025 release. However, the project faced delays, pushing its theatrical arrival to April 2027. Parts of the film have been shot in West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, with the locations expected to form an important part of its romantic setting.

While the exact reason behind the extended delay has not been detailed in the announcement, the new release date gives audiences a clearer idea of when they can expect to watch the film.

Sreeleela prepares for her Bollywood debut

The film brings Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela together for the first time under Anurag Basu’s direction. Known for exploring complicated relationships and emotions through his films, Basu is directing this project as a musical love story.

The release date announcement has generated discussions among fans, particularly around the lead pair’s chemistry and the long wait since the project was first announced.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series, the untitled romantic drama is now scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, 2027. Further details, including its official title and music, are awaited.