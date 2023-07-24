scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kartik Aaryan to be honoured with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at IFFM

Kartik Aaryan will be honoured with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the annual awards Gala night

By Agency News Desk
Kartik Aaryan to be honoured with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at IFFM
Kartik Aaryan to be honoured with The Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at IFFM

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will be honoured with the Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award at the annual awards Gala night of the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 11. 

The award will be presented by the Governor of Victoria, recognising Kartik’s remarkable achievements and his significant impact on the world of Indian cinema.

Kartik said: “I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.”

“It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together,” the actor added.

The festival celebrates the diversity and richness of Indian cinema, showcasing the talent and creativity of Indian filmmakers to a global audience.

Moreover, as part of the celebration, the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will showcase multiple screenings of Kartik’s films including his recent success ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which emerged as the biggest Hindi film of 2022.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, the festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange said: “We are thrilled to celebrate Kartik Aaryan at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. He is much loved world wide especially in Australia and the diversity of his performances is very admirable.”

“His contributions to Indian cinema in young generation have been exceptional. We are excited to honour him with the Rising Global Superstar Of Indian Cinema award and looking forward to host him at the event,” Mitu added.

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from August 11 to August 20, 2023. The festival promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian cinema and culture, offering over 100 films in 20 languages , discussions, and events for film enthusiasts and the wider community.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Har Har Mahadev: Sachet-Parampara Unleash a New Devotional Anthem with a Contemporary Twist
Next article
Doja Cat angered at fans for naming her fanbase 'kittenz'
This May Also Interest You
News

Alice In Chains celebrates 10 years of 'Devil Put Dinosaurs Here'

News

Ariana Grande is not dating 'SpongeBob' voice actor, says his wife

News

Debutant Prem to star alongside Adah Sharma in 'Commando' series

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete a loan move for Jayesh Rane from Bengaluru FC

Technology

Eating planet-friendly foods can boost longevity, cut death risk by 25%

Technology

Google Assistant may soon summarise webpages

Sports

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto Masters event due to fatigue

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets eliminated from the house

Technology

Microsoft tests new feature in Windows 11 Enhanced Phishing Protection

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh flaunts toned physique, gives a glimpse of Rocky’s lavish lifestyle and giving Monday Motivashiun

News

Quentin Tarantino was spotted at cinema seeing 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer'

Sports

Ashes: 'It ranks as one of the luckiest escapes', says Michael Vaughan after rain saved Australia in Manchester Test

News

Doja Cat angered at fans for naming her fanbase 'kittenz'

News

Har Har Mahadev: Sachet-Parampara Unleash a New Devotional Anthem with a Contemporary Twist

Sports

Late Pablo Solari strike rescues point for River Plate

Technology

YouTube testing viewer-created Shorts featuring comments

Sports

Leaders Botafogo rally late to earn draw with Santos

Sports

‘He knows how I play’: Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US