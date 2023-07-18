scorecardresearch
Kartik's post leaves fans wondering if romantic film is on the cards

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan has shared a cryptic post on social media, giving an exciting hint to his fans, and leaving them wondering what his next film could possibly be about.

Taking to his social media, the ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ hero’s enticing photo show him in a black mesh shirt, with his ever stylish hair, while he is sitting the other way round on a chair and rests his face on his crossed arms.

Along with the dapper photo, Kartik left fans wondering with the caption “Looking for my Next Romantic Movie. Koi hai ?” and a white heart emoji.

The post was at once liked by actor Ayushmann Khurrana and garnered around nine lakh likes from his fandom.

Fans flooded the comment section in excitement and wrote, “waiting for Aashiqui 3”, “want to see you and Shraddha in a Rom-com”, “Man is doing it like no one else”, “Soaring High and Touching the Sky”, “Like a #lukachuppi”, “We want @kritisanon and @kartikaaryan in passionate love story”, and “The Romantic Hero Of Our Generation”, among others.

Its no doubt that Kartik has been one of India’s most loved stars. especially among the women, mainly owing to his relatable antics and loverboy charm.

Kartik was recently in London for the shoot of his next film with Kabir Khan. It’s titled ‘Chandu Champion’. He also has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, apart from a love story to be helmed by Anurag Basu, in the pipeline.

Agency News Desk
