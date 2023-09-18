Karuna Pandey: ‘Performing scenes with hands wrapped in bandages was challenging’

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Karuna Pandey, who essays the titular role in the television show ‘Pushpa Impossible’, shared her experience of filming the challenging scenes that pushed her boundaries, offering fans a glimpse into the level of dedication needed to breathe life into Pushpa.

In a recent episode, viewers saw Karuna’s character Pushpa suffer a cut to both her hands with a machine as a result of Viren’s (Hemant Kher) evil plan. However, Pushpa was not ready to be defeated in her purpose and bounced back from her injury to complete her mission, with her palms bandaged heavily.

However, working on he sequence was a challenge for the actress as with bandaged hands she found it extremely difficult to perform.

Recalling the shooting experience Karuna shared how challenging it was for her to shoot for sequences that required her to prepare chai, rotis and doing other physically intense scenes despite her injuries.

Karuna said: “For me, diving into a character means fully immersing myself to make it come alive on screen. After portraying Pushpa for over a year, I’ve come to live her character thoroughly. I went through extensive research and took inspiration from individuals who navigate daily life with similar difficulties while performing the scene where Pushpa injures both her hands.”

He further mentioned: “Acting with both hands wrapped in bandages was challenging, but what was inspiring was portraying Pushpa’s strength and optimism, even in the face of adversity. Even on set, with my hands wrapped in bandages, I found ways to use my elbow to operate my phone.”

‘Pushpa Impossible’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

