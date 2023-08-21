scorecardresearch
Kashmir: 'Bedard Daadi Chane', a soul-stirring melody by 11 year-old Ayaan Sajjad, celebrates 1st anniversary

Srinagar, Aug 21 (IANS) It has been a year since the mellifluous tunes of 11-year-old Ayaan Sajjad’s song ‘Bedard Daadi Chane’ first graced our ears, yet its resonance remains as profound as ever, touching the hearts of many.

This lyrical masterpiece, rooted in the wisdom of a renowned Sufi saint from Kashmir, continues to captivate listeners, as Ayaan’s youthful voice adds a unique and somewhat satirical charm to its verses.

Crafted by the poetic talents of Naem Shab and brought to life by Ayaan’s heartfelt rendition, this composition delves into the realm of emotions, reminding us of music’s universal language.

Under the skillful direction of Rj Umar Nisar, the synergy between Ayaan’s voice, Naem Shab’s lyrics, and Umar Nisar’s visual storytelling has created an enchanting fusion that lingers in memory.

Beyond the music itself, this collaborative effort has played a pivotal role in promoting the Kashmiri language on a global scale. By doing so, it has fostered a deeper appreciation for linguistic diversity and cultural expression.

Notably, ‘Bedard Daadi Chane’ marked not only Ayaan Sajjad’s entry into the music industry but also a testament to the incredible mentorship of Rj Umar Nisar.

Umar Nisar’s guidance has allowed Ayaan to blossom into an artist of authenticity, showcasing his distinct voice and artistic prowess. This partnership also birthed ‘Mashq Records,’ a music label based in Kashmir committed to nurturing young talents and amplifying their voices worldwide.

“This milestone is just the beginning of our journey,” says Ayaan Sajjad.

“With the success of ‘Bedard Daadi Chane,’ Ayaan Sajjadand I are thrilled to reveal that we’re working on more enchanting music. These upcoming releases will carry even more allure, emotion, and power as we explore new dimensions of melody that we’ve discovered through the making of ‘Bedard.'”

As the one-year anniversary of ‘Bedard Daadi Chane’ approaches, it’s a moment to recognise the magic woven by Ayaan Sajjad, Rj Umar Nisar, and ‘Mashq Records.’ Their unwavering commitment to artistry, dedication to preserving language and culture, and their ability to evoke emotions through music deserve our heartfelt applause.

