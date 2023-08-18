scorecardresearch
'KBC 15': Abhishek shares what happens when Big B sits for family movie night

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS)  Actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed a funny anecdote about his megastar father Amitabh Bachchan on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ Season 15. 

A clip shared on Instagram from the channel Sony Entertainment, Abhishek shared what happens in a Bachchan household during a movie night.

Abhishek, who wore a blue suit with blue tie paired with chunky glasses, was heard saying: “Humare parivaar mein sabse favourite hai ki mil baith ke film dekhte hai…Dad every night says, ‘Ya…picture dekhte hain…lets watch a film , action film lagao kuch achi si, halfway interval mein aap dekhen…”

The actor then does the action of sleeping. Intending to say that his father dozes off while watching the film. This leads the to audience to break into laughter.

Abhishek was promoting ‘Ghoomer’ along with Saiyami Kher and R. Balki on the sets of the quiz-based show.

Prior to this conversation, Abhishek had made a smooth transition from the contestant’s hotseat to the host’s seat, orchestrating a unique role reversal with Amitabh.

Abhishek takes charge of the host’s seat, but he will also step into his father’s shoes. Ditching the customary formal footwear, Abhishek will embrace his father’s unique fashion sense as he dons sneakers just like him.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
