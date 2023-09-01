scorecardresearch
'KBC 15' gets its 1st crorepati in Jaskaran Singh

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sept 1 (IANS) The 15th season of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is all set to get its first crorepati – Jaskaran Singh from Punjab.

The new promo released by Sony TV on the social media, features megastar and the host of the show Amitabh Bachcan announcing that Jaskaran has won the amount of Rs 1 crore.

The video shows Jaskaran’s father working as a caterer, his paternal grandfather sells ‘chole bhature’, and paternal grandmother running a small grocery shop. Jaskaran says he belongs to small village Khalra in Punjab, and goes to college in a bus, which almost takes four hours.

Jaskaran said very few people from his village have done their graduation. He is preparing for UPSC, and is all set to give his first attempt soon.

Winning the huge amount of Rs 1 crore, the young contestant said: “Meri pehli kamayi hai zindagi ki.”

In the video, Big B is seen asking him the 16th question for the amount of Rs seven crore. However, whether he will win the huge amount or not, will be revealed in the upcoming episode.

The channel captioned the video as: “Poora karne apno ke liye dekhe huye sapne, Jaskaran pahunch chuke hain Rs 7 crore ke sawaal par. Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, 4th & 5th Sept, Somvaar-Mangalvaar raat 9 baje, sirf #Sony Entertainment Television par.”

The episode will be airing on September 4 and 5 on Sony.

