scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Keanu Reeves gifts engraved Rolex watches to 'John Wick' stunt team

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Keanu Reeves had personalised T-shirts made for the John Wick stunt team emblazoned with the number of times they “died” during the making of movie. He also handed out engraved Rolex watches.

The actor reprised his role as the feared assassin for the fourth installment in the hit franchise and he made sure all of the stunt workers on the movie felt appreciated by giving them shirts emblazoned with the number of times they acted out a death scene – as well as pricey timepieces said to be worth 7,300 Pounds ($9,011.84) each, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Reeves is also said to have presented four of the stunt workers with pricey Rolex Submariner watches each engraved with the words “The John Wick Five” along with the crew member’s name and the message: “Thank you … Keanu … JW4 2021.”

The actor is also believed to have purchased one of the watches for himself.

A member of the team posted pictures of the gifts on Instagram as well as the moment Keanu presented them with the watches, calling it the “best wrap gift ever.”

It’s not yet known whether Keanu will return for a fifth movie, but head of the Lionsgate movie studio Joe Drake recently hinted John Wick could be back again, telling Deadline.com: “We’re not ready to say goodbye to Keanu with this franchise. It’s what alternative there will be … There’s a lot of different things that we can do.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black suit at NMACC event; Fans call him ‘Jawan’
Next article
Jane Seymour has devised 'igloo' lighting to look younger
This May Also Interest You
News

Jane Seymour has devised 'igloo' lighting to look younger

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black suit at NMACC event; Fans call him ‘Jawan’

News

'Dumb': Gauahar on Justin, Hailey Bieber's comment on Ramzan fasting

Sports

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Sofia

Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan poses with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan at NMACC event; Fans are impressed

Sports

Marseille held by Montpellier at home in Ligue 1

Sports

Serbia smashes Bosnia in closing game of ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

Sports

We may get to see a 600-run season from Shubman Gill: Parthiv Patel

Health & Lifestyle

Myanmar extends Covid restrictions until April end

Technology

Twitter makes most of its recommendation algorithms open source

Technology

Italy orders OpenAI to stop processing users' data else face fine

Health & Lifestyle

Los Angeles County lifts public health emergency for Covid

Sports

IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans begin title defence with five-wicket win over CSK

Sports

I would like Messi back to help us, says Barcelona coach Xavi

Sports

2nd Div I-League qualifiers: Bengaluru United thrash Chennayin B 5-0

Sports

AIFF Disciplinary Committee fines Kerala Blasters Rs 4 crore for abandoning ISL tie

News

From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas to Bollywood’s A-list, global celebs throng NMACC opening

Sports

IPL 2023: Tushar Deshpande makes history, becomes first 'Impact Player'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US