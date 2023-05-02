scorecardresearch
Kendall Jenner bares butt, Lil Nas X only wears thong at Met Gala 2023

By Agency News Desk

New York, May 2 (IANS) Supermodel Kendall Jenner opted for a daring look for the 2023 Met Gala as she bared her derriere while attending the biggest fashion event of the year in New York City.

The 27-year-old beauty graced the red carpet at the Met museum in a black sequined bodysuit with floor-length sleeves and sparkly silver collar from Marc Jacobs. Kendall completed her sparkly look with black platform boots as she wore her hair in a sleek ponytail, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Kendall’s rumoured boyfriend Bad Bunny was also among the guests at the highly anticipated event, but the ‘Titi Me Pregunto’ rapper arrived at the star-studded event solo. He hit the red carpet while rocking an all-white tweed suit by Jacquemus and matching platform leather derby shoes for the evening.

In addition to Kendall, rapper Lil Nas X brought sultry fashion to this year’s Met Gala, which theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. The Grammy-winning musician strutted his stuff as he wore nothing but a metallic thong and platform booties.

The ‘Industry Baby’ hitmaker was covered in silver body paint and sparkly rhinestones all over his body and face. Over his thong, the ‘Old Town Road’ rapper donned a belt made out of pearls.

The 24-year-old additionally looked unrecognisable as he rocked a matching bejewelled eye mask and manicure for her jaw-dropping look, designed by legendary makeup artiste Pat McGrath in collaboration with Dior Men. Nicola Formichetti served as creative director and Temeka Jackson did the star’s long silver nails.

Lil Nas X wasn’t a stranger to taking a Met Gala theme to another level. Back in 2021, he wore a three-part Atelier Versace outfit that required him to strip down on the red carpet at the event.

He first appeared on the steps engulfed in a dramatic regal cape. The artist later shed the outerwear to reveal a glistening golden suit of armour. Not stopping there, Lil Nas X wore a clingy bodysuit completely bedazzled with sparkling gold sequins underneath the armor.

