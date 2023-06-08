scorecardresearch
Kerala Film body vehemently against 'raid' in director's hotel room

By Agency News Desk

Kochi, June 8 (IANS) The office bearers of FEFKA, the apex body of 19 different film organisations that include drivers to directors, on Thursday expressed their ire for the manner in which Excise officials conducted a raid in the hotel room of director Najeem Koya.

The incident occurred on Monday night at the hotel in Eratupettah in Kottayam district, where Koya and his crew were staying.

FEFKA General Secretary B.Unnikrishnan told the media here that the behaviour of the Excise officials was highly deplorable.

“They appeared to have started the search based on some tip off and they behaved as if they have got a prize catch. We have already raised a complaint with the Chief Minister as we are not against any compliance, but it should happen in a proper way,” said Unnikrishnan.

Koya said the team consisting of around 15 to 20 Excise officials “behaved with me as if I was a criminal.”

“I neither smoke nor consume alcohol and they had a prejudiced attitude, as if I was in possession of drugs and they were asking me where I have hid it. I was literally running after the officials who were examining my room and my baggage. I was really scared if they would fix me, so like a mad man I was running after them. They behaved with me very rashly,” said Koya.

“After more than two and a half hours of intense search, they asked me to be careful,” added Koya, an actor, writer and director.

FEFKA said that this raid is one which took place as a result of a conspiracy and they expressed concern as the raid team did not inspect other rooms where film personalities were staying.

“Only Koya was targeted,” said a peeved Unnikrishnan.

This raid comes at a time when in April, the major stake holders in the Malayalam film industry expressed deep concern about the influx of drugs in the industry, making State Minister of Culture and Films Saji Cherian express in deep shock that the government will seriously look into issues and will call a conclave of all concerned in the industry for a meeting.

–IANS

sg/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

