scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kerala film director Chandran wins J.C Daniel Award

By Agency News Desk

Thiruvananthapuram, July 29 (IANS) Acclaimed film director T.V Chandran has won J.C Daniel Award, the highest film award of Kerala.

The award carries a statute, a citation and five lakh rupees cash award.

The selection jury was headed by ace director K.P. Kumaran, who himself has won J.C Daniel Award last year, actor and director Revathy, actor and writer V.K Sreeraman, and C. Ajoy as member Secretary of Kerala state Chalachithra academy.

Chandran has directed 15 Malayalam movies which include ‘Ponthanmada’, ‘Danny’, ‘Kadhavasheshan’, ‘Susanna’ that left a mark in the Kerala tinsel world.

He has also directed two Tamil movies.

Most of his films are known for strong feminist characters.

T.V. Chandran who hails from Thalassery was a former officer with the Reserve Bank of India who had quit his job and entered into the world of cinema. He is now settled in Thiruvananthapuram.

He has won six national awards and ten state awards. He has also won the national best director award in 1993.

He made his debut into the world of films as an actor in the movie ‘Kabani Nadi Chuvannappol’ directed by P. A Backer, and later shifted into direction.

The jury observed that Chandran had paved the way for the growth of the parallel film movement in Kerala.

Nine of his movies have been selected for Indian Panorama while his movie ‘Alicinte Anweshanam’ was nominated for the Golden Leopard Award at the Locarno International Film Festival.

–IANS

aal/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Football: Bangladesh Army team reaches Kolkata for 132nd Durand Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Football: Bangladesh Army team reaches Kolkata for 132nd Durand Cup

News

'Chaat ya Chaata' puts Roadies' general knowledge to test

News

Karisma Kapoor was 'shocked' when Saif confessed he didn't know how to ride a bike

News

Sushmita as transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant is courageous quest of triumph in Taali teaser

Sports

Afghanistan batter Sediqullah Atal smashes seven sixes in a 48-run over in Kabul Premier League

Sports

World University Games: India edges China to reach archery compound mixed team final

Sports

Punjab Football Club sign three exciting talents ahead of 2023-24 domestic season

News

'Splitsvilla' contestants we want to see as 'Roadies' wildcards

Sports

Ashes 2023: Zak Crawley has made big strides as an opener in the series, says Michael Atherton

Sports

2nd ODI: India rest Rohit, Virat as West Indies win toss, elect to bowl

Sports

World University Games: Manu, Elavenil star as shooters bag three gold medals

News

Madonna shares motivational message amid health recovery

Sports

Lanka Premier League: Babar, Miller, Shakib, Hasaranga set to feature in 4th edition

News

'Iron Man 3' mask, Harry Potter wands, Captain America shield to be auctioned

News

Jeff Nichols' star-studded 'The Bikeriders' to release Dec 1

News

Sinead O'Connor's letter to Miley Cyrus warning her against being 'pimped' goes viral

News

5 most savage lines that have become a part of 'Bigg Boss' folklore

Technology

7 Indian startups approved for chip designing: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US