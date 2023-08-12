scorecardresearch
Kevin Costner is an 'awesome dad' as he takes daughter to Taylor Swift concert amid divorce

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Kevin Costner took his daughter to a Taylor Swift concert amid his ongoing bitter divorce with wife Christine Baumgartner. Costner decided to shake off some of the resulting stress from this divorce by taking his daughter to Swift’s concert in LA, which resulted in him receiving a lot of praise for being an awesome dad.

Forgetting his stress, the ‘Yellowstone’ star danced the night away during a wholesome evening out with his 13-year-old daughter, attending the Eras Tour shows at the SoFi Stadium.

Taking to his Instagram account, Costner captioned : “My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show.”

He continued: “I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together.”

“I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night.” The actor concluded the post by saying “I’m officially a Swiftie!”

Fans expressed their admiration for the actor for being collected enough to go to a concert, lay back, chill and take it easy while going through such a difficult period in his life.

One netizen praising the actor wrote: “This is what we call a Dad win.”

Another netizen added: “Oh I took my daughter to her concert too-we still talk about Taylor’s performance & how much fun we had! You are creating wonderful father/daughter memories for your daughter!”

Another user commended the actor for taking a step like this and his fatherly love: “Love that you took her. That will be a cherished memory for her.”

Another user added: “You’re an awesome dad!!!”

Others too called Costner calling him a great dad, with one netizen writing: “Love the daughter, daddy date night … you looked like you had such a great time, it’s something she will remember forever.”

Another user added: “You just keep getting better n better! Cool Dad!”

Agency News Desk
Entertainment Today

