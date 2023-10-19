Khloé doesn't trust her taste in men, wants sisters to play matchmaker

Los Angeles, Oct 19 (IANS) Popular media personality Khloe Kardashian now wants her sisters to play matchmaker for her, so that she can find herself a good partner as she doesn’t trust her own taste in men.

In the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Khloe, 39, and her mother Kris Jenner interviewed five potential suitors for socialite Scott Disick after seeking the help of a professional matchmaker.

“Khloe and I took everything that we know about what Scott might be looking for to a matchmaker,” Kris told cameras as she and Khloe geared up to meet the women.

“And what she came up with was five candidates of lovely women that she thinks would be amazing. So we’re gonna see what happens,” People reported.

While interviewing her first candidate Celine, Kris was suddenly struck with an idea and opened up on her epiphany.

She spoke of the time when she attended the same high school as her son Rob Kardashian and seeing him at the games with Khloe and Kim Kardashian.

“Wait, maybe she could date Rob,” the 67-year-old momager remarked while Khloe chided, “Well, one brother at a time, then we’ll figure it out.”

In a joint confessional with Khloe, Kris admitted that she turns off “mom” mode when asked who she’s really “doing these screenings for.”

“Listen, I’m a mom and I always have Rob in the back of my mind,” she explained. “So you know, it’s just like a little thought.”

Continuing with the interview, Khloe jokingly said: “I wish someone would do this for me,” when one of Scott’s potential suitors remarked how “cool” and “thoughtful” the gesture was.

“I’m not ready yet,” she quickly prefaced before Kris playfully added: “Wait till I talk to your sisters!”

In a confessional, Khloe admitted, “When I’m ready to date, I don’t think I would be mad if my sisters did this for me, cause they would probably be better at picking than maybe I would. I don’t trust my own picking most of the time, clearly.”

She added: “God, if you can get all four of them to do this for me. That is like, wow. If those boys make it through the ten minutes, they should just go on a date with me just for the torture of having to talk to all four of them.”

Though her sisters have yet to enlist the services of a matchmaker, Kim has attempted to set her up with a new partner on a few occasions with mixed results.

–IANS

anv/