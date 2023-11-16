Khloe Kardashian admits her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her

Los Angeles, Nov 17 (IANS) Reality star Khloe Kardashian has gone on record to acknowledge that her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson had cheated on her, talking about his third child.

In a conversation about his decision to talk to different members of her family and try to alleviate awkwardness and tension, the 32-year-old NBA player told the reality star, 39, that he wants to be on a path toward making things right with her entire family, according to ‘People’ magazine.

Leveling with him, Khloe said: “In this family, if you do something to one of us, it affects everyone and they’re entitled to their feelings. It’s not some small thing that happened.”

To this Thompson merely replied: “No, I hear you.” But hardly finished with her bit, the 39-year-old entrepreneur added: Time has gone by. It’s done. My son is here, your other son is here and some of their emotions have settled down — not forgotten, not forgiven, any of that — just settled down.”

In December 2021, it was revealed that Thompson conceived a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Kardashian were still together and expecting their son Tatum, who was born in August 2022 via surrogate.

The pair also share daughter True, and Thompson is father to Prince Oliver with ex Jordan Craig.

While the pair are no longer together, ‘People’ found out that the NBA player and ‘The Kardashians’ star became very close after the basketball player’s mother passed away in 2022.

As such, it was reported that “he (Tristan) has been doing everything he can again to try and prove himself — not just to Khloe, but to the whole family. He’s also grown closer to Kris after losing his own mom.”

–IANS

anv/sha