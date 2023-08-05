Khushi Kapoor slays in new ad film as a fashion force to reckon with

Bengaluru, Aug 5 (IANS) Actress Khushi Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, has appeared in a new ad film along with her co-star Vedang Raina for leading fashion and beauty platform, Myntra. Khushi effortlessly dazzles in this ad campaign for Gen-Z, where she is seen playing the role of a trendsetter.

Fans can’t help but shower praises on Khushi for being relatable, taking the fashion quotient up a notch, and charming them with her uber-cool, girl-next-door vibe. The actress sports a chic yet relaxed look with subtle make-up throughout the course of the film, with open-wavy tresses and braided hairstyles that are quite a rage among Gen-Z. The showstopper moment is Khushi rocking the sartorial Barbiecore look in a quintessential hot pink dress.

The actress seamlessly carries various looks in the film with panache. With her on-point style game and fun demeanour, Khushi is clearly here to rule hearts. The ad film, which is a part of the campaign, ‘Spot it, Get it’, is set in the backdrop of viral fashion trends, and has Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina, as a couple sporting an array of trendy outfits as they get ready for their outing.

With her first brand association, Khushi sets the bar high with her oomph factor and has left fans eagerly waiting for her upcoming movie debut in ‘The Archies’ with Vedang Raina as one of the co-stars.

–IANS

