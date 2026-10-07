Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their second baby. The couple shared the happy news through a joint social media post on Wednesday. The announcement featured a picture of their hands intertwined, while a tiny pair of socks was also seen in the frame. Sharing the picture, the couple wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all. Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.” The post soon received reactions from several friends and colleagues from the film industry. Karan Johar and Athiya Shetty were among those who expressed their happiness in the comments section.

Interestingly, tiny socks have become a familiar part of Kiara and Sidharth’s pregnancy announcements and updates. The same idea was used when they announced their first pregnancy and later when they revealed details about their daughter. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on July 15 last year. Kiara was reportedly due in August, but the baby arrived earlier than expected. She was taken to HN Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai for the delivery. The couple later named their daughter Saraayah Malhotra. Kiara had also appeared at the Met Gala last year while expecting, wearing a creation by designer Gaurav Gupta.

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. The two actors reportedly became close while working together on their film Shershaah. Released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021, the film also became an important part of their personal story. The couple kept their relationship private for a long time while working on the movie.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Kiara revealed that Sidharth proposed to her in Rome, Italy. Talking about the proposal, she said, “You know when Sid came to that episode (of Koffee With Karan), we had just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren’t there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family.” She also recalled how Sidharth used Shershaah dialogues while proposing and said, “I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah… He’s like, Dilli ka seedha saadha launda hoon (I am a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing.”

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the folklore based fantasy The Vvaan, while Kiara was last seen in Yash’s film Toxic.