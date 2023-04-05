Kichcha Sudeep gets threats; miscreants warn of leaking pvt video

Bengaluru, April 5 (IANS) A police complaint was lodged after Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep received letters threatening to release his private video, police sources said on Wednesday.

The Puttenahalli police in Bengaluru have registered a case under IPC Sections 506 and 504 and launched an investigation for nabbing the culprits. The police are also mulling handing over the case to higher investigation authorities.

According to police, the letters were received by the actor’s manager Jack Manju. They were replete with foul language against Sudeep and a threat to share his private video on social media.

Sources close to Sudeep called it a conspiracy to dent the image and damage the dignity of the actor.

Kichcha Sudeep is likely to announce his support to the BJP in Karnataka ahead of polls.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is expected to make this announcement in a press conference on Wednesday. The BJP is also eager to utilise his services as a star campaigner.

Sudeep has a massive fan following in Karnataka.

–IANS

mka/shb/