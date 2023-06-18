scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kim Kardashian congratulates sister Kourtney for 'Baby #7'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has expressed her happiness at the news of sister Kourtney revealing that she is expecting her first child with Blink-182 drummer-husband Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram, Kim congratulated her sister on the exciting news.

The 42-year-old reality star commented on Kourtney and Travis’ joint Instagram announcement, sharing a series of emojis.

According to E! Online, “The SKIMS founder celebrated underneath the couple’s Instagram post of June 17, commenting with a few emojis, including a heart and crying face emoji. Kim also re-shared the video of Kourtney’s announcement to her Instagram Stories, writing: “Congrats!!! We’re having a Kravis baby!!!”

The couple’s latest addition serves as the seventh for their blended family. Travis is dad to kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24. While Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with ex Scott Disick.

Travis’ daughter Alabama also re-shared their video to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Baby #7.”

–IANS

anv/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'The Archies' first look is glimpse of Riverdale, young love, and rock & roll
Next article
Two dead, three injured in shooting at EDM fest featuring top acts (Ld)
This May Also Interest You
News

Two dead, three injured in shooting at EDM fest featuring top acts (Ld)

News

'The Archies' first look is glimpse of Riverdale, young love, and rock & roll

News

Vidyut pauses shooting for 'Crakk' to pose for pics with third gender fans

Health & Lifestyle

The rebellion play: Gujarat's 'Voh Ladkiyon Wala Natak' challenges the norm

Sports

Sevilla midfielder Fernando on Vasco radar

Technology

Centre to hold meetings with stakeholders over glitches in MCA-21 portal

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt wants freedom in love, Jia and Hadid get flirty

News

FIR lodged against team of 'Adipurush'

News

Malayalam actor Poojapura Ravi passes away at 86

Sports

Babita Phogat refutes claims of Sakshi Malik and Satyawart, calls them Congress puppets (Ld)

News

Karan-Drisha wedding : Bride steps in stunning in red as first pictures appear

News

Zack Snyder shares a sneak peek of Netflix film 'Rebel Moon'

Technology

Microsoft no longer making new Xbox One games

Health & Lifestyle

History of Goa Revolution Day will be included in textbook: CM Sawant

Technology

Meta introduces generative AI model for speech 'Voicebox'

Technology

Electric truck maker Nikola to lay off 270 employees

Technology

Google announces general availability of 3rd-party smart chips in Docs

News

Father's Day: When Mohit Dagga's wife, daughter made him a 'Superdad' cake

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US