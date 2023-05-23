scorecardresearch
Kim Kardashian makes heartbreaking admission about love as Kanye West remarries

Los Angeles, May 23 (IANS) American media personality Kim Kardashian has said she will “always want to be in love” as she admitted she is a “hopeless romantic”.

The 42-year-old reality star said she loves the idea of “creating a life with someone”, but added that she is taking her time having finalised her divorce from rapper Kanye West six months ago, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The musician, 45, has since moved on from his relationship with Kim and married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori in an intimate ceremony back in January.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Kim insisted she isn’t lonely despite being single as she said she has “so much going on” during an appearance on Jay Shetty’s ‘On Purpose’ podcast.

Asked if she would ever be in love again, Kim said: “I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone.”

She said, “I definitely will take my time and I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people who enter into your life. I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that, but I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it. There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely.”

